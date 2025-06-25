Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Amtex secures shareholder nod to sell land in Faisalabad for debt settlement

Asset sale part of ongoing repayment negotiations with creditor banks

By News Desk

Amtex Limited (PSX: AMTEX) has received shareholder approval to divest two parcels of land in Faisalabad as part of its strategy to reduce outstanding debt, the company disclosed in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The approved sale includes 165 marlas of land situated at Chak 204 R.B. Raza Garden Canal Road and an additional 6 kanal 2 marlas located at Chak 120 J.B. Sargodha Road.

According to the statement, the asset disposal is tied to an ongoing debt repayment arrangement currently being negotiated between Amtex and its lending institutions.

To facilitate the transaction, shareholders have authorised the company’s Board of Directors to proceed with the sale and empowered it to delegate authority to the Chief Executive Officer or any director—either individually or jointly with another director or designated individual—to execute and finalise the sale on such terms and conditions as deemed appropriate.

The move is part of broader efforts by Amtex to streamline its financial position amid prolonged financial strain in the textile sector.

Previous article
CCP, IHCBA hold training on competition law for legal professionals
Next article
KSE-100 gains over 500 points as buying spree continues after ceasefire rally
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.