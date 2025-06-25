Sign inSubscribe
Balochistan Assembly approves Rs81.5 billion supplementary budget for FY 2024-25

Finance Minister Nosherwani presents 38 demands for grants; opposition does not raise objections

By News Desk

The Balochistan Assembly has approved a supplementary budget of Rs81.5 billion for the outgoing fiscal year. The approval came during a session on Tuesday, chaired by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani presented 38 demands for grants, comprising Rs40.85 billion for non-development expenditures and Rs40.67 billion for development expenditures. 

The supplementary demands aim to cover the additional funds spent by government departments beyond the initial budget allocation for the year.

The supplementary budget was passed without any opposition. Despite claims from opposition parties, including JUI-F, Jamaat-i-Islami, Awami National Party, National Party, BNP-Mengal, and BNP-Awami, that the fiscal year 2025-26 budget was formulated with their consultation, none of them raised objections or moved a cut motion to block the supplementary budget.

All 38 supplementary grants were unanimously approved, with no opposition members requesting a discussion, despite the speaker’s invitation for comments.

News Desk
News Desk

