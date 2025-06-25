CCP, IHCBA hold training on competition law for legal professionals

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in partnership with the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and the Directorate of Legal Education, organised a workshop on Competition Law to enhance legal professionals’ understanding of fair competition and market regulation.

The session, led by CCP Member Mr Saeed Ahmed Nawaz Saeed along with senior officials, offered legal practitioners a platform to directly engage with the Commission’s representatives. It focused on core aspects of Pakistan’s Competition Act, including enforcement mechanisms and the regulatory framework designed to promote competitive markets.

Presentations were delivered by senior CCP officers including Mr Ahmed Qadir and Mr Noman Laiq, Directors General; Mr Salman Zafar, Senior Director; and Ms Marryum Pervaiz, Director Mergers and Acquisitions. Key topics included anti-competitive agreements, abuse of dominant position, deceptive marketing practices, the review of mergers and acquisitions, and exemption procedures under the Act.

The workshop concluded with an interactive Q&A session that allowed participants to raise practical queries and exchange views on regulatory enforcement challenges. Attendees showed strong engagement throughout the session, reflecting growing interest in compliance with market competition laws.

President of IHCBA Syed Wajid Ali Shah Gilani, Vice President Iftikhar Bajwa, and Director of Legal Education Usama Malik appreciated the CCP’s efforts and emphasised the importance of such training in strengthening the legal community’s capacity in economic regulation. They encouraged the Directorate and the Commission to hold similar workshops on a regular basis to support broader awareness and adherence to competition law in Pakistan’s legal and business sectors.