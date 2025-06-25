France orders Tesla to stop deceptive business practices

France’s consumer protection authority has ordered Tesla to stop a series of business practices it says are deceptive, giving the company four months to comply or face fines of €50,000 per day.

The Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control office said on Tuesday that its investigation, which began in 2023, found Tesla misrepresented the autonomous driving capabilities of its vehicles. The agency also cited issues with sales contracts missing key delivery information and delays in processing customer refunds.

If Tesla fails to address the violations within the given timeframe, daily fines will be imposed until it meets compliance requirements. The company has not responded to requests for comment.

Tesla’s performance in European markets has declined in recent months. Some of the sales drop has been linked to CEO Elon Musk’s political views and affiliations.

Earlier this month, a group of Tesla owners in France filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming the brand has been linked with far-right politics following Musk’s support for U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany’s AfD party.