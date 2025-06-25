Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF may challenge relaxed property, vehicle purchase thresholds in revised Finance Bill: report

Government will need to justify these revisions to demonstrate its commitment to meeting the Rs14.131 trillion revenue target

By Monitoring Desk

The revised Finance Bill 2025-26, which includes relaxations on thresholds for banning “ineligible persons” from buying property and vehicles, may face objections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to a news report.  

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance made significant revisions to the bill, marking the first time such changes have occurred during the parliamentary process. The government will need to justify these revisions to demonstrate its commitment to meeting the Rs14.131 trillion revenue target.

The original Finance Bill, which was 355 pages, was reduced to 348 pages in the revised version, which is set to be presented in the National Assembly within 48 hours. The changes, particularly those aimed at generating Rs389 billion in revenue, could raise questions due to softened enforcement measures.

Key changes include a threshold of Rs7 million for vehicle purchases, above which buyers will be considered “ineligible” and required to show their tax returns when purchasing or registering a vehicle. The property registration threshold has been set at Rs100 million based on fair market value.

The revised bill also includes new investment thresholds for securities and mutual funds, with Rs50 million being the limit for new investments in any financial year. For bank accounts, the threshold for annual withdrawals is set at Rs100 million.

The bill introduces provisions for the exchange of tax and banking information for high-risk individuals, and measures for seizing counterfeit goods under certain conditions. It also places responsibility on foreign vendors to collect taxes on online advertisements in Pakistan, with penalties for non-compliance.

The bill further requires social media and online platforms to submit quarterly statements on advertisements relayed in Pakistan, with penalties for failure to file. Payment intermediaries will also face consequences for suspending remittances to foreign advertisers who fail to pay taxes for 120 days.

The government will need to ensure that these revisions do not undermine its ability to generate the targeted revenue.

Previous article
Foreign inflows in T-bills hit $73.6 million, equity market sees $64.6 million outflows in May
Next article
Balochistan Assembly approves Rs81.5 billion supplementary budget for FY 2024-25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

National Assembly approves Rs715.45 billion funding for energy sector

Power Division gets largest chunk of Rs636.9 billion for operational costs including Rs72.1 billion for external loans, and Rs2.39 billion for development spending; Petroleum Division receives Rs2.17 billion and Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs1.15 billion

Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighboring states widens by 33% to $11.17 billion in FY25

Electricity supply restored from Iran to Balochistan’s Makran Division after two-day outage

Balochistan Assembly approves Rs81.5 billion supplementary budget for FY 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.