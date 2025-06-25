Sign inSubscribe
KSE-100 gains over 500 points as buying spree continues after ceasefire rally

Index extends historic surge driven by improved sentiment, closes near 123,000 mark

By News Desk


The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index adding another 515.01 points or 0.42% to close at 122,761.64.

The rally followed Tuesday’s record-breaking session, when the index jumped over 6,000 points after news broke of a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, calming geopolitical anxieties and triggering a surge in investor optimism.

During Wednesday’s session, the index hit an intraday high of 123,256.55—up 1,009.92 points from the previous close—before paring some gains. The low for the session was 122,168.76, reflecting a range of 1,087.79 points.

Trading volume on the KSE-100 Index stood at 221.15 million shares. Out of 100 index constituents, 55 closed higher, 41 declined, three remained unchanged, and one stock did not trade.

Major contributors to the index’s rise included Bank Al Habib (+107.97 points), HBL (+100.27 points), Fatima Fertilizer (+68.89 points), DG Khan Cement (+50.18 points), and National Foods (+44.83 points).

On the losing side, Hub Power Company (-62.79 points), UBL (-57.16 points), Engro Polymer (-33.83 points), Sazgar Engineering (-25.88 points), and Mari Petroleum (-22.32 points) pulled the index lower.

Among the top gainers were First Habib Modaraba (+10.01%), Bannu Woollen Mills (+10.00%), Hum Network (+9.19%), Ghani Glass (+8.81%), and National Foods (+7.99%). Meanwhile, major losers included Pakistan Global Capital (-6.18%), Sazgar Engineering (-3.23%), Agriauto Industries (-1.80%), International Steels (-1.77%), and Service Industries (-1.77%).

The continuation of the buying momentum reflects market optimism not only around easing regional tensions but also broader macroeconomic expectations, as Pakistan looks to secure foreign inflows and manage inflationary pressures.

