NA approves Rs356.8bn for interior, narcotics control; govt highlights ANF drug seizures, immigration reforms

The National Assembly on Wednesday approved five demands for grants totaling Rs356.8 billion for the Interior and Narcotics Control Division to fund expenditures for the financial year ending June 30, 2026.

The grants, presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, were passed after all cut motions by opposition lawmakers were rejected during the budget session.

The approved funding includes Rs26.2 billion for the Interior and Narcotics Control Division, Rs21.2 billion for other expenses of the same division, Rs21.26 billion for the Islamabad Capital Territory, Rs274.15 billion for the Combined Civil Armed Forces, Rs1.06 billion for the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and Rs12.9 billion for development-related expenditures.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, while concluding debate on the cut motions, revealed that Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had seized drugs worth $12 billion over the past year. He said the international community now recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, despite being a transit country bordered by a neighbor that produces 40% of the world’s drugs.

Chaudhry added that Pakistan had hosted regional conferences with Central Asian states, leading to knowledge sharing, capacity building, and equipment support for regional partners.

On immigration and human smuggling, he stated that major improvements had been made through digitalization and biometric verification systems, making it “impossible to issue fake passports” under current protocols. He emphasized that Pakistan’s passport and immigration systems now comply with global standards.

He shared that 285 notorious human smugglers had been arrested, and over 100 FIA officials removed for involvement in illicit activity. “We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy, with strict travel bans for anyone caught attempting to leave illegally,” he said, citing the Prime Minister’s directives.

The minister also praised the Islamabad Police for professionalism during violent protests and general law enforcement, noting a 19% drop in crime in the capital over the past year. “Police only act against attackers—not peaceful citizens,” he said, also highlighting the resolution of all major criminal cases during the year.

Chaudhry credited new welfare schemes—including the National Police Hospital—for boosting morale and capacity, and thanked Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for his support.

Discussing development in Islamabad, he said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had committed to transforming the capital into a modern city. He cited rapid construction of underpasses, overhead bridges, new resorts, and hotels, all completed with speed and quality.

He concluded that Islamabad’s progress reflected the combined vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi—a balance of efficient governance and urban advancement.