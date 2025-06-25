Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

National Assembly approves Rs1.74bn grants for Human Rights Division and allied bodies

Azam Nazeer Tarar defends reforms, urges focus on legislation as House passes five funding requests for FY2025–26

By Monitoring Desk

The National Assembly on Wednesday approved five separate demands for grants amounting to over Rs1.74 billion to support the Human Rights Division and its affiliated institutions for the upcoming financial year ending June 30, 2026.

The demands were formally presented by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and covered allocations for both current and development expenditures.

The approved grants include Rs1,273,159,000 for the Human Rights Division, Rs235,816,000 for the National Commission for Human Rights, Rs92,789,000 for the National Commission on the Rights of the Child, Rs118,750,000 for the National Commission on the Status of Women, and Rs23,000,000 specifically earmarked for development spending by the Human Rights Division.

Concluding debate on opposition cut motions, Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed regret that recent legislative reforms in the human rights domain had gone largely unacknowledged during the budget proceedings.

He highlighted key legislative achievements, including the Child Marriage Restraint Act, new legal frameworks for Christian marriages, and the establishment of Anti-Rape Investigation Rooms across the country. Tarar stressed that these were not minor changes but “significant reforms that merit attention — not silence.”

Calling for constructive engagement, the minister criticized the opposition’s approach, urging parliamentarians to work within constitutional norms. “Rather than prioritising national concerns like the budget, they remain preoccupied with petty grievances and are more focused on sending them to Adiala Jail,” he remarked.

Describing the budget as a “serious national matter,” Tarar appealed for a mature and balanced political discourse. He invoked the sacrifices of political leaders, including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and noted that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had also endured political persecution.

He further emphasized the importance of protecting individual rights, saying the sanctity of ‘chadar and chardiwari’ — a cultural metaphor for personal privacy — must be universally respected, not selectively applied.

Previous article
Sindh unveils Rs3.45 trillion budget with tax cuts, Rs1 trillion in development spending
Next article
Pakistan approves Rs12bn plan to transform Gadani into green ship-breaking yard
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sindh unveils Rs3.45 trillion budget with tax cuts, Rs1 trillion in...

Murad Ali Shah’s finance bill offers Rs5bn in relief to salaried class, abolishes levies, and boosts spending on energy, education, and pensions

Oil rises over 1% as U.S. demand data supports market

Dollar trades mixed as markets await new direction

China and India reduce Indonesian coal imports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.