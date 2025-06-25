Sign inSubscribe
Industry

National Assembly approves Rs715.45 billion funding for energy sector

Power Division gets largest chunk of Rs636.9 billion for operational costs including Rs72.1 billion for external loans, and Rs2.39 billion for development spending; Petroleum Division receives Rs2.17 billion and Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs1.15 billion

By News Desk

The National Assembly has approved Rs715.45 billion in funding allocations for the energy sector for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. 

The Power Division will receive the largest share of Rs636.9 billion to cover operational costs. The government has also set aside Rs2.39 billion for the Power Division’s development spending and Rs72.1 billion for external loans related to power projects.

Additional allocations include Rs2.17 billion for the Petroleum Division and Rs1.15 billion for the Geological Survey of Pakistan. 

During the session, Minister for Power Awais Leghari criticized the opposition PTI, accusing the previous government of awarding preferential energy contracts to powerful business groups. 

He claimed that the current government had reversed these contracts, saving the country Rs3,500 billion in potential costs. Leghari also highlighted reductions in electricity tariffs for millions of consumers, including a 58% cut for those consuming up to 200 units, and announced plans to eliminate circular debt with a Rs1,260 billion strategy over six years.

Leghari concluded by pointing to improvements in Pakistan’s international relations, citing enhanced ties with China, the US, Iran, and Afghanistan, and an improved global image for the country.

News Desk
News Desk

