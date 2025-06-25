Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s power generation up 21% MoM to 12,755 GWh in May 2025

Total electricity generation declined by 0.2% to 113,415 GWh from July to May FY2025, compared to 113,598 GWh in the same period of FY24

By News Desk

Power generation in Pakistan for May’25 reached 12,755 GWh, an increase of 21% month-on-month (MoM) compared to April, when generation was 10,513 GWh. This marked the highest level of output in nine months. 

According to brokerage firm Topline Securities, the increase in generation is attributed to higher demand, driven by the government’s decision to reduce electricity prices, rising temperatures, and an increase in hydel generation.

On a yearly basis, power generation in May’25 was up by 1% compared to the 12,618 GWh recorded in May’24. However, for the first 11 months of FY25 (July-May), total generation declined by 0.2% year-on-year (YoY) to 113,415 GWh, compared to 113,598 GWh in the same period of FY24.

Hydel power accounted for 38% of the generation mix in May’25, producing 4,844 GWh, a 24% increase from the previous year. RLNG contributed 17%, generating 2,168 GWh, while nuclear power generated 2,012 GWh, contributing 16% to the overall mix. Wind and solar generation made up 3% and 1%, respectively, of the total generation.

The cost of generating electricity decreased by 22% MoM, falling to Rs 7.8/KWh in May’25 from Rs 9.9/KWh in April’25. On a yearly basis, the cost dropped by 11%, compared to Rs 8.7/KWh in May’24.

The decline in power generation during the first 11 months of FY25 was primarily due to lower outputs from local and imported coal. Local coal generation decreased by 3%, while generation from imported coal fell by 75%.

