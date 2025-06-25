Pakistan’s trade deficit with neighboring states widens by 33% to $11.17 billion in FY25

Imports from China rise 22.59% to $14.89 billion, and imports from India increase by 11.82% to $211.42 million in FY25

Pakistan’s trade deficit with nine neighboring countries increased by 32.82% to $11.17 billion in the first 11 months of FY25, up from $8.41 billion in the same period last year, according to official data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

While exports to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka saw notable growth, the overall trade gap continued to expand due to rising imports, particularly from China, India, and Bangladesh.

In FY24, Pakistan’s trade deficit with these nine countries rose by 49% to $9.5 billion, up from $6.38 billion in FY23.

Data from the State Bank of Pakistan reveals that exports to the region in July-May FY25 increased by 0.98% to $4.085 billion, compared to $4.045 billion the previous year. Meanwhile, imports rose by 22.52% to $15.255 billion from $12.451 billion.

The decline in exports to China, Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the region, remains a major concern, as imports from China continue to surge, deepening the trade imbalance. A similar trend is evident in trade with India and Bangladesh.

Imports from China grew by 22.59% to $14.89 billion in FY25, compared to $12.146 billion in FY24. This was a continuation of the trend from FY24, when imports from China had risen by 39.78%. However, exports to China fell by 11.18% to $2.270 billion, down from $2.556 billion in FY24.

Imports from India increased by 11.82% to $211.42 million in FY25, up from $189.07 million in FY24. However, exports to India remained minimal at $0.51 million, compared to $3.43 million last year.

Exports to Afghanistan surged by 41.39% to $723.44 million, while imports from Afghanistan rose by 142% to $24.72 million. Sugar was the main export to Afghanistan, with over 700,000 tonnes sold in the past four months.

Exports to Bangladesh increased by 21.45% to $728.31 million, while imports grew by 41.95% to $73.55 million. This boost in trade followed political changes in Bangladesh and the resumption of rice exports.

Exports to Sri Lanka declined by 3.02% to $352.37 million, attributed to recessionary pressures in Sri Lanka, while imports from the island nation remained steady at $54 million.