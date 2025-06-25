Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Samsung wins UK court ruling for interim use of ZTE’s mobile phone patents

The case is part of a wider global dispute over fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms for patent licensing in the telecom industry

By Monitoring Desk

Samsung Electronics won a ruling from London’s High Court on Wednesday allowing it to secure an interim licence to use ZTE’s mobile phone patents, marking a key step in the ongoing legal battle between the two companies.

The case is part of a wider global dispute over fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms for patent licensing in the telecom industry.

Samsung filed a lawsuit in London in December 2024, asking the court to determine FRAND terms for a licence. ZTE has filed related lawsuits against Samsung in China, Germany, and Brazil.

Samsung argued in London that a willing licensor in ZTE’s position would agree to an interim licence while the court reviews the FRAND terms. Both companies submitted competing proposals for the interim licence.

ZTE’s proposal required the FRAND terms to be based on a ruling from a Chinese court.

Judge James Mellor ruled in Samsung’s favour, stating that ZTE acted in bad faith by launching a series of unnecessary legal actions. He said ZTE’s terms aimed to make the UK case irrelevant, pushing Samsung to accept the outcome of ZTE’s court case in Chongqing, China.

This is the first time a court of first instance in England has granted an interim licence declaration in a patent case. English courts have recently accepted the use of short-term licences in similar disputes, such as Amazon vs. Nokia and Lenovo vs. Ericsson, though both of those cases were later settled.

The ruling follows a 2020 UK Supreme Court decision that allows English courts to set global FRAND licensing terms. Courts in China have also claimed the authority to decide such terms.

The outcome of the Samsung-ZTE case may influence how courts around the world approach similar patent disputes.

Previous article
UAE FinTech market to nearly double by 2029, reaching $5.7 billion
Next article
U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to ban Chinese AI from federal use
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.