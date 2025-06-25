Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Trump says China can keep buying oil from Iran

China remains the largest buyer of Iranian oil and rejects what it calls Washington’s use of unilateral sanctions

By Monitoring Desk

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that China can continue buying oil from Iran, while also encouraging the country to purchase more from the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “China can now continue to purchase oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also.” His remarks came after announcing a ceasefire between Iran and Israel following U.S. airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend.

Trump criticized both countries for early violations of the ceasefire. Earlier in his second term, which began in January, he had said he would re-impose maximum pressure on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and funding of militant groups in the Middle East.

As part of that approach, the administration introduced several rounds of sanctions, including penalties on Chinese refineries and port operators that purchased Iranian oil. The actual lifting of those sanctions would require formal action by the Treasury, State Department, and possibly Congress.

However, the administration may choose not to enforce existing measures.

China has remained the largest buyer of Iranian oil and has previously rejected what it called Washington’s use of unilateral sanctions. China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

If China and other buyers increase their purchases of Iranian oil, it could affect relations with U.S. allies like Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter.

