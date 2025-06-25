U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to ban Chinese AI from federal use

A group of U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday to bar federal agencies from using artificial intelligence models developed in China and several other countries.

The proposed legislation would apply to AI systems created in China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The “No Adversarial AI Act” was introduced in the House of Representatives by Republican John Moolenaar of Michigan and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois. The two lawmakers lead the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Gary Peters of Michigan are leading the Senate version of the bill.

If passed, the law would require the Federal Acquisition Security Council to maintain and update a list of AI models developed in the named countries. U.S. executive agencies would be prohibited from buying or using those technologies unless granted an exemption by Congress or the Office of Management and Budget.

A process would also be in place to remove models from the list if it can be proven they are not controlled by a foreign adversary.

The bill follows rising concerns about China-based AI firms, especially DeepSeek. In January, DeepSeek claimed it had developed an AI model comparable to U.S. systems like ChatGPT but at lower cost. A senior U.S. official has since concluded that DeepSeek has supported China’s military and intelligence services and had access to large volumes of Nvidia chips.

In response, some U.S. government agencies and companies have already banned the use of DeepSeek’s products. The Trump administration has also considered restricting its use on federal devices.

The lawmakers say the bill would help prevent security risks from foreign-controlled AI systems. Representative Moolenaar said in a statement that the U.S. must draw a clear line, keeping hostile AI systems out of critical government networks.

Additional co-sponsors in the House include Democrat Ritchie Torres of New York and Republican Darin LaHood of Illinois. The bill aims to create a long-term policy on the use of foreign-developed AI technologies in federal operations.