Balochistan Assembly approves Rs896.47 billion budget for fiscal year 2025-26

The Balochistan Assembly approved a budget of Rs896.474 billion for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Wednesday. The budget includes 94 demands, with 53 for non-developmental expenses and 41 for development-related expenditures.

The session, presided over by Speaker (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, saw the opposition present 10 cut motions, of which 9 were rejected, and one was withdrawn.

Leader of the Opposition Younis Aziz Zehri called on the government to release arrested employees, proposing that negotiations be held to resolve their issues on a permanent basis.

The session also approved the Balochistan Finance Bill 2025, initially presented by Zamrak Khan Achakzai and later by Finance Minister Shuaib Noshirwani.

Minister Nosherwani thanked Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial cabinet, and all members of the Balochistan Assembly for their unanimous support. He termed the budget’s approval a significant step towards sustainable development and public welfare in the province.