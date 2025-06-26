Balochistan seeks Chinese investment to expand mineral processing, copper exports

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) has launched efforts to attract Chinese investment in mineral processing and expand copper ore exports, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation in the mining sector.

In a virtual meeting with the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), BBoIT officials discussed strategies to move beyond raw material exports and promote value-added mineral development within Balochistan.

The session was attended by BBoIT CEO Abdul Kabeer Khan Zarkoon, Consul General Shahzad Ahmed Khan, and TDAP representative Muhammad Yousaf.

Zarkoon highlighted Balochistan’s mineral potential, including copper and gold reserves, and emphasized the province’s capacity to become a regional processing hub.

He said the provincial government would provide infrastructure support, job creation, and secure investment returns to attract foreign participation.

He added that BBoIT would extend full facilitation, policy support, and regulatory protection to international companies investing in the local mineral value chain.

Pakistan currently exports approximately $1.2 billion worth of copper ore to China each year.