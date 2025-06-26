Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Balochistan seeks Chinese investment to expand mineral processing, copper exports

BBoIT, TDAP, and Pakistan’s Shanghai mission explore shift from raw copper exports to local value-added processing

By News Desk

The Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) has launched efforts to attract Chinese investment in mineral processing and expand copper ore exports, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation in the mining sector.

In a virtual meeting with the Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), BBoIT officials discussed strategies to move beyond raw material exports and promote value-added mineral development within Balochistan.

The session was attended by BBoIT CEO Abdul Kabeer Khan Zarkoon, Consul General Shahzad Ahmed Khan, and TDAP representative Muhammad Yousaf.

Zarkoon highlighted Balochistan’s mineral potential, including copper and gold reserves, and emphasized the province’s capacity to become a regional processing hub.

He said the provincial government would provide infrastructure support, job creation, and secure investment returns to attract foreign participation.

He added that BBoIT would extend full facilitation, policy support, and regulatory protection to international companies investing in the local mineral value chain.

Pakistan currently exports approximately $1.2 billion worth of copper ore to China each year.

Previous article
Supreme Court rules arrests of taxpayers without determining tax liabilities are illegal
Next article
Police recover luxury assets in Rs50 million Karachi DHA domestic theft case
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.