Aviation

India begins black box analysis after Air India crash

Investigators begin extracting data to understand the events that lead to the crash and identify any contributing factors

By Monitoring Desk

Indian investigators have started analyzing data retrieved from the black boxes of the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, the civil aviation ministry said Thursday.

The accident killed 241 of the 242 people on board and at least 19 others on the ground, making it one of the worst aviation disasters in decades.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder were found within days of the crash and flown to New Delhi’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau earlier this week. Investigators have begun extracting data to understand the events that led to the crash and to identify any contributing factors.

The ministry said the aim is to improve aviation safety and prevent similar incidents. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had taken off from Ahmedabad airport before crashing into a nearby residential complex used by medical staff.

Air India said the aircraft was properly maintained and flown by experienced pilots. Local police said over 100 mobile phones were recovered at the crash site to check for possible recordings that might provide more clues.

The wreckage is being examined at a secure location for signs of mechanical issues or structural damage. Forensic scientists are working to identify victims using DNA and dental analysis. Gujarat’s health minister said 260 victims had been identified so far.

One body remains unidentified, according to a forensic official. The crash killed four doctors and injured more than two dozen others when the plane hit a canteen on the ground.

Local residents, including medical interns, have reopened a kitchen in the damaged area to resume basic services.

