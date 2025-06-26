Sign inSubscribe
E-Commerce

Indonesia plans new rule to collect tax from online sellers

The Finance Ministry believes this will help improve compliance and ensure taxes reflect business size

By Monitoring Desk

Indonesia’s Finance Ministry is finalizing a rule that would require digital marketplaces to collect a 0.5 percent income tax on behalf of online sellers earning over Rp 500 million annually.

The income tax, covered under Article 22 of the Income Tax Law, would be withheld directly by platforms instead of sellers reporting and paying independently.

Under the policy, marketplaces and retail aggregators will serve as tax collectors. Rosmauli, a director at the Directorate General of Taxes, said this marks a change in the payment process but not in the tax obligation itself.

The tax would only apply to sellers whose yearly income exceeds Rp 500 million. Micro, small, and medium enterprises below that threshold would be exempt.

Officials said the goal is to make tax compliance easier and reduce informal business activity. By embedding tax collection into the platforms, sellers would no longer need to manage it on their own.

The Finance Ministry believes this will help improve compliance and ensure taxes reflect business size. Rosmauli noted that many sellers are unaware of their obligations or find the current system too complicated.

The draft regulation has included input from industry players, ministries, and agencies. The government said it will provide full details and guidance once the rule is officially issued.

Previous article
India begins black box analysis after Air India crash
Next article
Roshan Digital Account inflows reach $201 million in May
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Malaysia’s Producer Price Index falls 3.6 percent in May 2025

The index, which measures prices at the producer level, shows declines across all major sectors except agriculture, forestry, and fishing

PSX retreats as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down by 715 points

Chinese automakers expand into Africa amid US and EU trade limits

Australia sues Chinese-linked firm over rare earths investment

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.