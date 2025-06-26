Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Japanese heavy machinery maker Komatsu to set up mining equipment repair hub in Karachi

Komatsu Pakistan Mining to be established in Karachi by year-end; company to invest $100 million in inspection and repair facilities for mining machinery

By Monitoring Desk

Japanese heavy machinery maker Komatsu will establish a maintenance hub for mining equipment in Pakistan, Nikkei Asia reported. 

With Canada’s Barrick Mining developing the Reko Diq gold mine in southwestern Pakistan, Komatsu has signed a contract to supply $440 million in equipment to the project in the coming years, starting in fiscal 2026.

The contract is one of Komatsu’s biggest deals in the operating area that includes Pakistan and the Middle East, according to the company. It will provide equipment including large dump trucks, electric rope shovels and giant excavators.

Komatsu Pakistan Mining will be established in Karachi by year-end. Komatsu already has a software development centre in the country, but not a maintenance hub.

Mining equipment is run 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so it needs immediate maintenance. Komatsu will spend $100 million on facilities for inspecting and repairing mining machinery. It will also eventually build up the staff to roughly 500 engineers and operators.

Komatsu will expand warehouse facilities in Dubai to bolster parts supplies. The Middle East hub, which already handles components for 100-ton-class machinery, will supply parts for mining equipment.

Komatsu and Barrick have collaborated on a copper mine in Zambia and a gold mine in the U.S. Mining equipment accounts for roughly 40% of Komatsu’s group sales, with the bulk from North America and Central and South America.

Demand is rising for mining in the Middle East as the region looks to move away from a dependence on oil. Komatsu established a Kazakhstan hub in 2023 and plans to make investments in the Middle East to capture the anticipated growth in demand.

Supplying mining equipment is highly profitable, thanks to revenue from such after-sales services as parts replacement. Komatsu acquired U.S. mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global in 2017 and has been expanding its lineup by selling underground mining equipment.

Previous article
Pakistan’s energy intensity double that of regional peers, says World Bank
Next article
Dutch consumer groups plan legal action against Booking.com over hotel prices
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.