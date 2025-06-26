Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Malaysia’s Producer Price Index falls 3.6 percent in May 2025

The index, which measures prices at the producer level, shows declines across all major sectors except agriculture, forestry, and fishing

By Monitoring Desk

Malaysia’s Producer Price Index fell 3.6% year-on-year in May 2025, marking a sharper decline from the 3.4% drop in April, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The index, which measures prices at the producer level, showed declines across all major sectors except agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

The mining sector posted a 15% drop, driven by a 15.7% decline in crude petroleum extraction and a 13.1% decrease in natural gas extraction.

The manufacturing sector fell 3.0% in May after a 2.6% decline in April, due mainly to a 15.4% decrease in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products and a 6.9% fall in computer, electronic, and optical products.

Electricity and gas supply declined by 1.1%, while the water supply sector saw a marginal decrease of 0.2%.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI dropped 1.1% in May compared to a 1.0% fall in April.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector declined 5.4%, largely due to a 9.1% fall in the growing of perennial crops.

The mining sector declined 2.3% on a monthly basis, while the extraction of crude petroleum dropped 2.1%.

The manufacturing sector fell 0.5%, led by declines in refined petroleum products (2.1%) and food products (1.1%).

Electricity and gas supply edged down 0.1%, while water supply remained unchanged.

Malaysia’s chief statistician noted that, in comparison, the PPI rose 2.6% in the United States and 3.2% in Japan, while it fell 3.3% in China and 3.7% in Thailand.

