Pakistan invites US companies to invest in mining sector through public-private partnerships

Pakistan has invited US companies to explore investment opportunities in its mining sector, emphasising the potential for public-private partnerships and joint ventures. The invitation was made during a webinar titled “Opportunities in Pakistan’s Mining Sector – Unlocking Mineral Potential,” hosted by the Pakistani government in collaboration with the US Embassy.

US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker, speaking at the event, highlighted the potential of Reko Diq, one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits, and urged US investors to engage with the sector.

The webinar, co-hosted by Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz Malik and Baker, attracted senior officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy, leading energy companies, representatives from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and US diplomats.

Minister Malik emphasised the vast mineral resources in Pakistan, including gold, copper, coal, and critical minerals vital for renewable energy. He pointed to significant recent discoveries in Balochistan’s Chaghi district and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Waziristan region, stressing Pakistan’s role in the global transition to clean energy.

The energy minister also cited the success of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF25) earlier this year, which showcased the country’s growing importance in the global mining economy. He invited US companies to explore partnerships, noting the government’s commitment to providing facilitation for international companies.

Baker reaffirmed the longstanding economic ties between the US and Pakistan, commending the country’s efforts to unlock its mining sector’s potential and offering US embassy support for American businesses looking to invest in Pakistan.

During the webinar, participants were briefed on ongoing regulatory reforms, including the National Minerals Harmonisation Framework and the digitalisation of geological data to improve transparency. A Q&A session allowed American investors to address any concerns or questions.

Baker concluded by reiterating the US government’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s economic growth and strengthening bilateral economic relations.