Pakistan, Uzbekistan explore maritime partnership at Karachi Port

Federal minister directs KPT to facilitate Uzbek delegation; both sides discuss investment potential in blue economy and port infrastructure

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, on Thursday instructed the Karachi Port Trust’s (KPT) Transition Management Committee to extend full support and briefing to a visiting delegation from Uzbekistan, emphasizing the potential for bilateral cooperation in maritime development.

The minister, in a telephonic directive, underscored Pakistan’s focus on regional economic collaboration and its commitment to expanding the blue economy through strategic partnerships with Central Asian countries, according to a press release.

The Uzbek delegation, comprising nine senior officials and business leaders, was headed by Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev. The purpose of the visit was to explore investment prospects and partnership opportunities in Pakistan’s maritime and port sectors.

The delegation’s Karachi visit followed a prior meeting between Ambassador Tukhtaev and Minister Chaudhry in Islamabad, where they discussed strengthening sustainable maritime linkages to promote mutual economic growth, enhance regional connectivity, and support ocean-based industries.

Delegation members included Bakhrom Yusupov, Trade and Commercial Counselor at the Uzbek Embassy; Tukhtaev Akobirjon Khakimovich, Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce; Djumaniyazov Mukhammadjon Bakhramovich, Secretary of the Uzbek Textile Association; and Ms. Al’ Bina Murtaza from the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce. They were accompanied by four local representatives during the Karachi leg of the visit.

KPT Transition Management Committee members Abdullah Zaki and Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol delivered a detailed presentation on Pakistan’s blue economy, highlighting the strategic significance of Karachi Port in trade facilitation and economic development.

The delegation was briefed on the 1,600-acre Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (CCDZ), which offers substantial investment opportunities in infrastructure, tourism, and port expansion. The discussion also covered projects related to clean bulk cargo handling, logistics connectivity, and marine tourism ventures such as scuba diving and jet skiing—demonstrating Pakistan’s commitment to a diversified and sustainable maritime strategy.

The Uzbek side expressed strong interest in the CCDZ and the broader port development initiatives, recognizing Pakistan’s pivotal geographical position as a maritime trade gateway. They viewed the visit as a critical opportunity to enhance Uzbekistan’s access to international markets.

Later, the delegation visited South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPTL), where they observed advanced container handling operations, including the deployment of modern gantry cranes and cutting-edge port equipment.

The visit marked a significant step toward strengthening maritime cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and highlighted the growing capabilities and sophistication of Karachi Port’s infrastructure.

