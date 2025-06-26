Sign inSubscribe
Parliament secretariat staff to receive housing, auto loan facility through ABL

MoU signed at Parliament House branch for easy-term lending to employees

By Monitoring Desk
Allied-Bank-Ltd

Allied Bank Limited (ABL) has entered into an agreement with the National Assembly Secretariat to provide concessional loan facilities to employees of the National Assembly and Senate Secretariat through its Parliament House branch.

Under the agreement, staff members holding salary accounts with the ABL branch located inside Parliament House will be eligible to apply for easy-term loans for the construction, purchase, or renovation of homes, as well as for the purchase of vehicles.

The arrangement was formalised at a signing ceremony on Wednesday, chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Speaking at the event, Sadiq said the scheme would offer financial support to low-income employees, helping them realise their goals of homeownership and vehicle acquisition. He expressed appreciation for the officials of the Secretariat who facilitated the agreement, including the secretary general, additional secretary, and adviser on legislation.

He also acknowledged the role of Allied Bank, noting its cooperation in tailoring the financial product to meet the needs of parliamentary staff.

