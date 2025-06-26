Sign inSubscribe
Education

Pearson signs AI education deal with Google Cloud

These partnerships are intended to strengthen Pearson’s digital learning offerings and give educators more tools to personalise instruction

By Monitoring Desk

Education giant Pearson has signed a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to develop artificial intelligence tools for primary and secondary school students.

The partnership aims to create personalised learning systems that adapt to individual student needs and support teachers in monitoring progress and adjusting lessons.

The announcement on Thursday is part of Pearson’s broader effort to expand its use of AI in education. The company said the tools will be powered by Google’s advanced AI models and designed to fit each student’s learning pace.

Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh said artificial intelligence could move school education away from standardised methods and toward customised learning experiences. He added that the approach may improve outcomes by addressing students’ individual strengths and weaknesses.

The agreement with Google adds to similar partnerships Pearson has already established. The company has ongoing AI-focused collaborations with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

These partnerships are intended to strengthen Pearson’s digital learning offerings and give educators more tools to personalise instruction.

The new tools are expected to support teachers by simplifying lesson planning and performance tracking, according to a joint statement from the companies.

Previous article
Tesla robotaxi test in Austin shows multiple driving issues
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Malaysia’s Producer Price Index falls 3.6 percent in May 2025

The index, which measures prices at the producer level, shows declines across all major sectors except agriculture, forestry, and fishing

PSX retreats as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down by 715 points

Chinese automakers expand into Africa amid US and EU trade limits

Australia sues Chinese-linked firm over rare earths investment

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.