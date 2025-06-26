Pearson signs AI education deal with Google Cloud

Education giant Pearson has signed a multi-year agreement with Google Cloud to develop artificial intelligence tools for primary and secondary school students.

The partnership aims to create personalised learning systems that adapt to individual student needs and support teachers in monitoring progress and adjusting lessons.

The announcement on Thursday is part of Pearson’s broader effort to expand its use of AI in education. The company said the tools will be powered by Google’s advanced AI models and designed to fit each student’s learning pace.

Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh said artificial intelligence could move school education away from standardised methods and toward customised learning experiences. He added that the approach may improve outcomes by addressing students’ individual strengths and weaknesses.

The agreement with Google adds to similar partnerships Pearson has already established. The company has ongoing AI-focused collaborations with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

These partnerships are intended to strengthen Pearson’s digital learning offerings and give educators more tools to personalise instruction.

The new tools are expected to support teachers by simplifying lesson planning and performance tracking, according to a joint statement from the companies.