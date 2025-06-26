Police recover luxury assets in Rs50 million Karachi DHA domestic theft case

Karachi Police investigating a major theft case involving a domestic worker accused of stealing over Rs50 million from her employer have recovered another vehicle, raising the total value of traced assets to more than Rs10 million.

According to media reports, the recovery of a car valued between Rs2.5 to 3 million was made based on information provided by the suspect’s son, who is in police custody, according to SIU Clifton official Saeed Theem.

The main suspect, Shehnaz, had been working at a residence in Khayaban-e-Tanzeem, DHA, for 14 years and allegedly stole cash, jewellery, and other items gradually to avoid suspicion.

She was arrested earlier this week after her employer, Anusha Jaleel, lodged a complaint. During the investigation, police recovered Rs600,000 in cash from Shehnaz’s residence and found Rs3.5 million in her bank accounts. They also identified a flat in Gizri registered in her name, along with three cars and a motorcycle allegedly bought using stolen funds.

Police say Shehnaz’s earnings were spent on luxury goods and vehicles. Asset seizure proceedings are now underway.

Shehnaz, her son Asif, and another suspect, Hammad, were presented before a judicial magistrate on Wednesday and remanded into police custody for further investigation.

Investigators told the court that the suspects were part of a group. Shehnaz had reportedly gifted a car to a friend and a motorcycle to her husband, both of whom are currently absconding.

So far, police have recovered a vehicle and over Rs3.4 million from Shehnaz, a vehicle and Rs200,000 from Asif, and a motorcycle from Hammad. Authorities believe additional assets remain to be recovered.

The case, registered at Clifton Police Station, is ongoing. Police have been directed to submit a progress report by June 28.