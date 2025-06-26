Roshan Digital Account inflows reach $201 million in May

Inflows into the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) reached $201 million in May 2025, up $24 million from the previous month, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This brings the total cumulative inflows since the initiative’s inception to $10.38 billion.

However, the rise in monthly inflows was accompanied by an increase in the Net Repatriable Liability (NRL) of RDAs, which rose by $49 million during the month. Total repatriation and local utilization stood at $152 million in May — including $30 million repatriated and $121 million utilized within Pakistan.

Cumulatively, repatriated and locally used funds now total $8.43 billion, out of which $1.78 billion has been repatriated abroad and $6.64 billion deployed domestically. This leaves the net repatriable amount — funds that remain liable to withdrawal — at $1.94 billion, or 18.76% of total RDA inflows.

A breakdown of the NRL shows that $915 million was invested in Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), $461 million in conventional NPCs, $66 million in equity investments, $463 million remained as account balances, and $42 million was recorded under other liabilities.

During May, 8,980 new accounts were opened, taking the total number of RDA accounts to 823,224. The highest-ever monthly inflow of $310 million was recorded in June 2021, while the peak repatriation and local utilization occurred in July 2022, with the NRL decreasing by $330 million during that month.

In the current fiscal year to date, total RDA inflows stand at $2.12 billion, compared to $1.7 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, cumulative repatriation and utilization reached $1.61 billion, up from $1.43 billion in the year-ago period.

While RDA saw substantial outflows from mid-2022 to early 2023 — including capital repatriation of nearly $150 million amid policy shifts and economic concerns — inflows have gradually stabilized since 2023. Renewed investor confidence throughout 2024 has led to a steady recovery.

RDA is an initiative launched by the SBP in collaboration with commercial banks to facilitate non-resident Pakistanis in investing in the country’s financial products and accessing domestic banking services remotely.