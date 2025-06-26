Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines to set up wholly owned subsidiary with Rs1 billion capital

Subsidiary will be launched with an initial paid-up capital of Rs50 million 

By News Desk
SNGPL head office

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary with an authorised capital of Rs1 billion.

According to a disclosure submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Thursday, the decision was taken during the company’s 638ᵗʰ board meeting held on June 25, 2025.

The subsidiary will be launched with an initial paid-up capital of Rs50 million. 

“The Board of Directors in its 638ᵗʰ Meeting held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 has accorded approval to proceed with the formation/registration of a wholly owned subsidiary company with an authorised share capital of Rs. 1 billion and an initial paid-up capital of Rs. 50 million,” read SNGPL’s notice to the PSX.  

SNGPL said that all registration-related expenses borne by SNGPL will be reimbursed by the new entity after its formation.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited is a public limited company incorporated in Pakistan under the Companies Act,1913 (now Companies Act, 2017). The principal activity of the company is the purchase, transmission, distribution and supply of natural gas.

Previous article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, June 26, 2025
Next article
Organic Meat Company becomes first Pakistani firm to export beef casings to Europe
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.