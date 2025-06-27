ECC approves 10% gas tariff hike for industry and power sectors

As part of ongoing structural reforms under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved a revised natural gas pricing framework, introducing an average 10% increase in tariffs for bulk, industrial, and power sector consumers. As reported by the Express Tribune.

To protect household consumers from additional financial pressure, the ECC opted to keep existing gas tariffs for domestic users unchanged, while endorsing a rise in fixed charges to help recover infrastructure-related costs.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, approved a summary submitted by the Petroleum Division for the updated pricing structure, which will come into effect on July 1, 2025, for fiscal year 2025–26.

Under the new policy, the government is also required to notify revised consumer gas prices within 40 days of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) tariff determination, in line with the OGRA Ordinance.