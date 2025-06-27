Govt to seek National Assembly approval for Rs203bn in supplementary, excess grants

The federal government will present supplementary and excess grant demands amounting to Rs203.345 billion in the National Assembly today [Friday] for the financial years 2023–24 and 2024–25.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will lay the proposals before the Lower House for discussion and passage through voice voting, as per the Assembly’s agenda documents.

For the fiscal year 2024–25, supplementary grants totaling Rs1.575 billion will be presented. These include Rs84 million for staff and household expenses of the President (Public), Rs151.79 million for the Supreme Court, Rs21.25 million for the Islamabad High Court, and Rs1.32 billion for the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Grants for FY2023–24 total Rs180.87 billion. Key allocations include Rs167.61 billion for servicing foreign debt, Rs1.184 billion for short-term foreign credit repayment, Rs10.67 billion for grants and subsidies, Rs964 million for pensions, Rs29 million for staff expenses of the President (Personal), Rs389.91 million for the Auditor General’s office, and Rs19.37 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

In addition, Rs20.898 billion in excess demands for grants and appropriations for FY2023–24 will also be tabled. These include Rs0.114 million for the President’s household staff (Personal), Rs24.758 million for audit services, Rs20.835 billion for domestic debt repayment, and Rs37.56 million for the Federal Tax Ombudsman.