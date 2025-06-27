Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil prices rise but head for steepest weekly loss since March 2023

Brent crude rises 42 cents to $68.15 a barrel by 1328 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increases 51 cents to $65.75

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices rose on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly drop since March 2023. Traders pulled back after the Iran-Israel conflict failed to cause major supply disruptions.

Brent crude was up 42 cents at $68.15 a barrel by 1328 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 51 cents to $65.75. Both contracts were set to fall about 12% this week.

Brent briefly climbed above $80 during the 12-day conflict that began on June 13 when Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear sites. Prices later dropped to $67 after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The market has returned to focusing on supply and demand ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on July 6. Producers are expected to approve another output increase of 411,000 barrels per day.

Oil inventory reports this week showed falling middle distillate stocks. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed crude and fuel inventories fell as refining activity and demand increased.

In Europe, gasoil stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub dropped to their lowest in more than a year. Singapore’s middle distillate inventories also declined as net exports rose.

Meanwhile, China’s imports of Iranian crude oil surged in June. Between June 1 and 20, China bought more than 1.8 million barrels per day, according to ship tracking data.

Previous article
UAE fund buys $100 million in Trump-linked crypto tokens
Next article
Dollar hits 3.5-year low as markets expect fed rate cuts
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.