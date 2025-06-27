Pakistan imports mobile phones worth $1.36bn in 11 months of FY25

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports declined by 16.31% during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2024–25) compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The country imported mobile phones worth $1.356 billion during July–May FY25, down from $1.620 billion in the corresponding period of FY24.

On a year-on-year basis, mobile phone imports also dropped by 35.83% in May 2025, falling to $101.131 million from $157.592 million in May 2024.

Compared to the previous month, imports decreased by 19.61% in May 2025, down from $125.103 million in April 2025.

Meanwhile, overall merchandise exports from Pakistan increased by 5.15% in the first eleven months of FY25. Exports during July–May FY25 stood at $29.564 billion, up from $28.117 billion in the same period last year.

On the other hand, imports rose by 7.50%, reaching $53.550 billion during July–May FY25, compared to $49.815 billion in the same period of FY24.