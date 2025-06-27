Punjab Excise Department to remain open daily until June 30 for revenue recovery

The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department Punjab has announced that all field offices will remain open daily, including Sunday, June 29, until June 30, 2025, to meet revenue recovery targets.

Office hours will extend until midnight on June 30 to ensure timely tax collection.

Excise Punjab Director General M Umar Sher has canceled all officer and staff leaves, mandating 100% attendance across all offices. He emphasized continuous operations to meet financial goals in the final days of the fiscal year.

The department has also encouraged defaulters and vehicle owners to use e-Payment options for motor vehicle tax, with its official website and digital platforms fully operational for online transactions.