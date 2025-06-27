Punjab Food Authority seizes 1,800kg of diseased poultry in crackdown at Lahore’s Tollinton Market

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday conducted a large-scale operation at Lahore’s Tollinton Market, seizing 1,800kg of diseased and underweight poultry from 26 suppliers following inspections of 74,000kg of chicken.

The operation was led by PFA Director General Asim Javed along with the Meat Safety Task Force. A PFA spokesperson confirmed that heavy fines were imposed on those found supplying unsafe meat.

According to the PFA DG, the confiscated chickens were cold, infected, and underweight, posing a risk to public health. A veterinary expert confirmed the presence of diseases before the meat was destroyed on the spot.

He warned that preparing and selling meat from sick poultry is a criminal offense under food safety laws. The DG added that the authority is taking strict action to curb such practices across the city.

As part of long-term reforms, a modern slaughterhouse is being constructed at Tollinton Market to ensure compliance with hygiene standards. The PFA aims to establish a meat processing and distribution system meeting international safety protocols.

Citizens have been advised to avoid buying pre-slaughtered meat and instead opt for live slaughtering to ensure quality and freshness.

The authority reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and eliminating unsafe meat supply chains in Lahore.