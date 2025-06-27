Railways on reform track: Abbasi touts historic restructuring, revenue growth, and digital overhaul

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has declared that Pakistan Railways is undergoing the most transformative phase in its 77-year history, thanks to what he described as “revolutionary steps” initiated under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership.

Speaking to media outside Parliament on Friday, Abbasi said, “I firmly believe that the progress of Pakistan Railways is directly tied to the development of Pakistan itself.” He emphasized that after assuming the ministry, he began implementing a comprehensive reform agenda built around three key pillars: maximizing public-private partnerships, expanding outsourcing of services, and ensuring complete transparency.

One of the most significant achievements so far, Abbasi stated, is the improvement in train punctuality — rising from a dismal 46% to over 86%, despite operations continuing on outdated tracks. “This alone is a testament to the positive shift underway,” he said.

To drive operational efficiency, Pakistan Railways has begun outsourcing various departments including hospitals, schools, and freight and passenger trains. Advertisements for these initiatives have already been issued.

Abbasi highlighted that upgrades are underway for all train classes — AC Parlour, Business, and Economy — acknowledging the expectations of passengers. “People who buy tickets worth Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,000 deserve better travel conditions,” he said.

A comprehensive land recovery plan is also in the works, to be presented soon to the Prime Minister. Abbasi disclosed that a landmark MoU regarding railway land would be signed next week and noted that multiple encroachments had already been cleared. He praised Punjab’s Chief Minister for instructing district administrations to support land reclamation efforts.

In a major digital leap, Pakistan Railways has partnered with Allied Bank Limited to roll out Point-of-Sale (POS) systems and ATMs at 348 railway stations nationwide. “Previously, passengers would wait in queues for hours and be asked to bring cash — a system vulnerable to misuse. Now, with digital payment machines and ATMs, we’re eliminating these hurdles,” Abbasi explained.

Furthering digitization, the ministry — in collaboration with the Punjab government — is introducing free Wi-Fi at 40 stations. The Chief Minister of Punjab has also committed more than Rs 350 billion for upgrades to the ML-1 segment from Lahore to Rawalpindi and other branch lines. Meanwhile, Balochistan has allocated Rs 3 billion for the Saryab–Kuchlak area.

Abbasi announced plans to visit Karachi on July 6 on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive to meet the Sindh Chief Minister and discuss improving coordination in response to increasing demands for railway branch lines. “We aim to build the same kind of coordination with Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as we have with Punjab and Balochistan — because Pakistan belongs to all of us,” he said.

The minister also revealed that a new international freight rail corridor — stretching from Lahore to Zahedan via Rohri, and onward to Tajikistan and Russia — had been fully prepared but was postponed due to the Iran-Israel conflict. “Had it not been for the war, this international cargo train would have rolled out on June 22,” he said.

To boost regional connectivity, the government has earmarked $5 million in the current budget for links with Uzbekistan, matched by a similar allocation from the Uzbek side.

Abbasi pointed to deep-rooted inefficiencies in the system, citing four redundant companies within Pakistan Railways that were drawing millions in salaries despite offering no real service. “Some employees were retiring with packages as high as Rs. 1.4 million despite not performing any duties,” he said. Following an audit, the matter has been referred to NAB and FIA, and the entities have been dissolved.

A collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is underway to launch a real-time attendance and monitoring system across all departments. “We will know in real-time where our workforce is and whether they are present on duty,” Abbasi said.

On July 19, the ministry plans to launch a new business-class train from Lahore. Of the required rolling stock, 46 coaches have been imported from China while 184 are being locally manufactured to operate at speeds up to 160 km/h.

Addressing safety concerns, Abbasi emphasized the urgency of tackling the country’s over 2,000 unmanned level crossings. For Punjab alone, Rs 9 billion has been allocated to install protective barriers and gates. “It is practically impossible to run trains efficiently and safely with such a large number of unprotected level crossings,” he said, adding that similar upgrades will soon be proposed in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He credited the visible transformation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership. “Wherever there is development, you will find the stamp of Shehbaz Sharif and his workers — and I, Hanif Abbasi, am one of them,” he said.

On the environmental front, Abbasi cited successful collaborations with Solid Waste Management Companies in cities such as Lahore, Multan, Okara, Sahiwal, and Khanewal under the “Clean and Green” initiative. He encouraged media representatives to visit Margalla, Chaklala, and Rawalpindi stations — even at night — saying, “You will not find garbage there anymore.”

Upgrades are also being executed in Balochistan, with stations in Sibi and Machh receiving attention. The minister said Pakistan Railways is projected to generate a record Rs110 billion in revenue this year — the highest in its history. “Those who work with honesty and dedication will stay; those who create hurdles in implementing the PM’s vision will be removed,” he said.

Five saloons previously reserved for senior officials have been converted for commercial use. A clampdown on misuse of public resources has also begun. “No officer will undertake foreign trips without justification. Those on extended leaves abroad, particularly those applying for foreign nationalities, must either return or resign,” Abbasi warned.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to completing the long-delayed ML-1 project, Abbasi identified the Karachi–Rohri segment as the most critical. “If needed, I will personally request the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Sindh to allocate funds to ensure its completion,” he said. He emphasized the segment’s strategic importance for future projects including Thar coal transport, the Reko Diq project, freight routes to Central Asia and Russia, and the vision for a greater Asian rail linkage.

ML-2 and ML-3 are also crucial for national economic growth, he added. “The country’s development is directly linked with the modernization of its railway system,” Abbasi stated.

The minister vowed to continue transforming Pakistan Railways into a transparent, efficient, and revenue-generating institution. He expressed firm commitment to improving food quality on trains and hinted at further reforms. “I told my team that I’ve only done 25% of what I plan — 75% still remains,” he concluded.

New infrastructure projects include the development of three international-standard railway stations, the modernization of Quetta Station, and the launch of a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train for intra-city travel in Quetta. Project Management Units (PMUs) will also be established in major urban centers to monitor progress.