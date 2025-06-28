CM Maryam Nawaz prioritizes electric bus rollout in South Punjab and underdeveloped districts

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the Transport Department to prioritize the rollout of electric buses in South Punjab, particularly focusing on remote and underserved areas, as part of a broader push for equitable regional development.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday to assess the department’s progress, the Chief Minister reaffirmed her vision of inclusive growth, emphasizing that all regions of Punjab deserve equal access to modern public services.

During the meeting, the Transport Department briefed on current and upcoming projects, with particular attention to the province-wide electric bus initiative. Maryam Nawaz stressed the need to end the practice of limiting modern infrastructure to major cities, stating that rural areas must be brought up to par with urban centers.

As part of the first phase, 240 electric buses will be deployed across 24 underdeveloped districts. Between August and October, an additional 500 electric buses will be distributed to major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Another 600 e-buses are scheduled to arrive in Punjab between November and December.

In line with the Punjab Clean Air Program, 400 electric buses will also be introduced in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur to promote environmentally friendly transportation.

The meeting also included an in-depth review of the Gujranwala Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. The planned 22-kilometer BRT corridor from Rahwali to Eminabad will feature 28 stations and operate two-way service every eight minutes. To support the project, four electric bus depots will be built, and a smart traffic control system will be implemented. An additional 80 feeder buses will enhance connectivity between Gujranwala and its surrounding areas. The possibility of extending the BRT route was also discussed.

Progress was also reviewed on the Faisalabad Red Line and Orange Line projects. The Red Line will cover 23.4 kilometers with 24 stations and is expected to carry over 185,000 daily passengers. The Orange Line will span 29 kilometers with 21 stations, serving more than 111,000 commuters. Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, a new segment connecting FIEDMC to Salami Chowk has been added to the transport expansion plan.

Maryam Nawaz urged the Transport Department to commence all public welfare projects without delay and insisted that e-bus routes be planned based on real commuter demand. She reiterated her commitment to inclusive development, stating that every district is equally important. “Our approach should be entirely people-centric,” she said. “In this journey of progress, every citizen must have equal access to opportunities and facilities.”