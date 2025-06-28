Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Fuel prices in Pakistan expected to rise from July 1 amid volatile global trends

AHL forecasts government may offset fuel price hike by temporarily reducing petroleum levy

By News Desk
petrol price.

Fuel prices in Pakistan are expected to increase moderately from July 1, driven by a surge in international oil rates, but could decline again mid-month if global prices continue to ease. 

According to a fuel pricing outlook compiled by Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the average international price of Gas Oil (diesel) rose by 10.3% to $87.18 per barrel between June 16 and June 30, compared to $79.05 in the first half of June. Gasoline (petrol) prices rose 5.8% to $78.42 per barrel during the same period.

This increase follows heightened geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran earlier in the month. Prices of WTI, Brent, and Arablight crude rose 5.2%, 6.9%, and 7.0%, respectively, during the second half of June. 

However, a ceasefire on June 24 brought some relief in global markets, with diesel and petrol prices subsequently dipping 0.6% and 6.6%.

Despite the fluctuation, the Pakistani rupee appreciated slightly during this period, moving from 282.41 to 283.63 against the dollar. 

According to AHL, overall domestic diesel prices are expected to rise by Rs18.06 litre to Rs280.65, and petrol by Rs13.86 litre to Rs272.29 from July 1.

However, if the declining trend in international market persists, domestic rates could fall again in the next fortnightly review on July 15. Forecasts indicate potential reductions of Rs13.47 per litre for diesel and Rs5.89 litre for petrol in the July 16–31 pricing period.

The brokerage house forecasts that the government may offset the immediate impact on consumers by temporarily lowering the petroleum development levy (PDL). This would allow a moderate increase of around Rs4.5 litre for diesel and Rs8 litre for petrol from July 1, with full levy restoration expected once prices stabilise.

“To smoothen price volatility, we believe the Govt may temporarily reduce the Petroleum Levy (PL), limiting the upcoming hike (effective July 1) to just PKR 4.5 per litre and PKR 8  per litre, before restoring the PL when prices ease in the next review,” read AHL’s note. 

Earlier, the federal government announced the imposition of a Rs77 per litre petroleum levy and a Rs5 per litre carbon levy on furnace oil, along with a Rs2.5 per litre charge on petrol and diesel, effective from July 1.

On June 16, the Finance Division notified price hike for both petrol and diesel, raising the rates by Rs4.80 and Rs7.95 per litre, respectively. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) stands at Rs262.59 per litre, while petrol is priced at Rs258.43 per litre.

Previous article
PDWP approves Rs31.22 billion for 16 major development projects in Punjab
Next article
Stocks outperform all other asset classes in FY25, posting over 55% return: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Warren Buffett donates record $6 billion Berkshire shares

World's fifth-richest person’s total charitable giving exceeds $60 billion; children to oversee charitable trust after his death

PTA to block SIM cards linked to deceased individuals from June 30

Govt faces resistance from ministries, businesses over proposed gas price hike

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency to Begin Trading on PSX’s GEM Board

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.