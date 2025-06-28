Sign inSubscribe
National Assembly approves Rs818.79 billion in supplementary and excess grants for FY 2023-25

Grants aimed at funding various ministries, including defence, education, and power, amid strong opposition criticism

By News Desk

The National Assembly approved supplementary and excess demands for grants totaling Rs818.79 billion for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25. Despite fierce opposition heckling, the additional funds were cleared for various federal ministries and divisions.

The approved grants include Rs398.93 billion for 2023-24, Rs389.86 billion for 2024-25, and Rs30 billion in excess demands for 2023-24. The documents presented in the House included schedules for authorized expenditure for the fiscal years 2023-24, 2024-25, and the proposed budget for 2025-26.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed gratitude to both government and opposition members for their participation in the budget process. He acknowledged the valuable contributions of lawmakers, which he said played a crucial role in the successful completion of the budget process.

The finance minister also thanked the Speaker of the National Assembly for providing the opposition an opportunity to voice their opinions, emphasizing the importance of open debate in a democratic setup. He extended special appreciation to the parliamentary staff and other government employees for their diligent efforts during the session.

Aurangzeb also recognized the contributions of the legislative teams, the Law and Justice Division, and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), acknowledging their support during the budget session. To honor the efforts of officers and staff, the minister announced a special honorarium equivalent to five basic salaries.

The grants approved include allocations for several sectors, such as airports security, defence, education, power, health services, agriculture, railways, and climate change. Specific allocations were made for atomic energy, economic affairs, federal educational institutions, federal tax authorities, and various other government services.

The approval of these grants comes as the government seeks to address ongoing challenges in multiple sectors while ensuring continued funding for key public services.

News Desk
News Desk

Profit by Pakistan Today
