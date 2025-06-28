Pakistan’s passport climbs to 100th place globally, offering visa-free access to 32 countries

Pakistan’s passport has moved up to 100th place, improving from its 113th position in 2021, according to the latest data from Henley & Partners, an international ranking platform. This shift highlights Pakistan’s growing diplomatic influence and improved international relationships.

Pakistani citizens can now travel to 32 countries either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access, thanks to a significant rise in the global ranking of the Pakistani passport.

The development follows the recent signing of an agreement between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which allows holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries to travel without the need for a visa. This agreement eliminates pre-travel visa formalities, reinforcing the diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a post on X, confirmed the agreement, saying it reflects both countries’ commitment to strengthening their relationship and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The agreement was finalised following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual visa exemption during the 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission. This arrangement is expected to ease high-level official interactions and further bolster bilateral trust between the two nations.