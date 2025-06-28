Sign inSubscribe
PSX stands out among top global stock markets in FY25

Remarkable rally was driven by aggressive monetary easing, improved market liquidity, and unlocking of fundamental value across key sectors, says AHL

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stood out as one of the top-performing stock markets globally in FY25, with the KSE-100 Index delivering a remarkable 55.5% return in USD terms and 58.6% in PKR terms, ranking third worldwide, according to a report by Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The KSE-100’s impressive performance was surpassed only by Ghana’s GGSECI Index, which posted a 140.7% return, and Slovenia’s SBITOP Index, which gained 56.7%. 

When compared to major global markets, Pakistan’s performance far outpaced several developed and emerging economies. Singapore’s FSSTI Index returned 26.5%, the EURO STOXX 50 18.4%, the UK’s UKX Index 17%, China’s SHSZ300 Index 14.8%, the US Nasdaq Index 14%, Germany’s DAX 46.9%, India’s BSE Sensex 3.2%, and Japan’s Nikkei 12.8%.

Several regional markets underperformed, with Turkey and Bangladesh seeing negative returns of -28.1% and -13.6%, respectively.

According to AHL, the benchmark KSE-100 Index delivered a stellar performance in FY25, rising by 58.6% in PKR terms and 55.5% in USD terms, closing at 124,379, up from 78,445 at the end of FY2024-25. This remarkable rally was driven by aggressive monetary easing, improved market liquidity, and the unlocking of fundamental value across key sectors.

In FY25, a mixed trend in net buy/(sell) positions across investor categories and sectors was observed on the local front. Among investor types, Banks/DFIs led with a net buy of $391.9 million, followed by Companies at $92.5 million, Individuals at $66.8 million, Other Organizations at $12.5 million, and NBFCs at $2.2 million. In contrast, Insurance (-$11.2 million), Brokers (-$18.1 million), and Funds (-$236.4 million) recorded net selling, with Funds experiencing the largest outflow.

Sector-wise, significant net buying was observed in Banks ($107.8mn), Fertilizer ($66.6mn), E&Ps ($65.7mn), Foods ($41.3mn), Other Sectors ($26.2mn), and Power ($21.3mn). Conversely, Technology ($22.5mn), Cement ($3.6mn), Textile ($1.5mn), and OMCs ($0.9mn) recorded net selling.

Despite the strong performance, the PSX saw an outflow of $300 million in foreign portfolio investment as widespread selling was evident by foreign investors across all listed regions. Taiwan saw the highest outflow at $28.8 billion, followed by South Korea with $23.6 billion, and India at $11.3 billion. Other markets also experienced outflows, including Malaysia ($3.5 billion), Vietnam ($3.1 billion), and Thailand ($3.2 billion). 

Smaller net selling was recorded in Indonesia ($1.6 billion), the Philippines ($477 million), Pakistan ($300 million), and Sri Lanka ($41 million).

The AHL report suggests that several factors contributed to this widespread trend, including geopolitical tensions, the US’s reciprocal tariffs, high global interest rates initially prompting capital withdrawals, pressure from a strong US dollar, and a shift in investments towards developed markets.

