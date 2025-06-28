PTA to block SIM cards linked to deceased individuals from June 30

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is set to begin blocking SIM cards linked to deceased individuals, as part of a crackdown to combat financial fraud, online scams, and violent crimes.

This operation, scheduled to start on June 30, follows a data-sharing agreement with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), which has provided the PTA with comprehensive details of identity cards tied to active mobile numbers.

The operation will proceed in phases, with the first phase focusing on SIM cards registered to individuals whose Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) expired in 2017.

The second phase is scheduled for November 30, and the final phase will conclude on December 31, with all such SIM cards being fully deactivated.

NADRA officials have stated that families of deceased individuals or those with expired CNICs who wish to retain these SIM cards under their names should update the relevant records.

To prevent the disconnection, they are advised to submit the CNICs of deceased individuals for proper documentation. If the records are not updated, the PTA will proceed with blocking the SIM cards as planned.