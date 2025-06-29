Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Government reaffirms support for youth through PM’s programme

Fovernment is taking practical steps to equip youth with tools to transform their lives and contribute to the country’s development, says Rana Mashhood

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering young people across Pakistan through support in education, employment, IT, entrepreneurship, sports, and entertainment.

He was speaking as chief guest at the “Connected Pakistan – 30 Under 30: Celebrating Pakistan’s Brightest Young Change Makers” event held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). According to a press release, the event brought together students, entrepreneurs, and tech industry leaders.

Rana Mashhood said the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, is taking practical steps to equip youth with tools to transform their lives and contribute to the country’s development. He said Pakistan’s youth is actively taking initiatives and shaping the nation’s growth.

He also acknowledged ICCI’s role in promoting entrepreneurship and supporting startups, and praised its contribution to economic development. ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, in his welcome address, congratulated the 30 award recipients and said young people in Pakistan have the capacity to drive economic progress if provided with proper support.

Qureshi said the ICCI remains committed to helping young entrepreneurs and will continue to provide its platform for their growth and guidance.

During the event, shields and certificates were awarded to the 30 achievers by Rana Mashhood, the ICCI president, and CEOs of prominent IT companies.

Previous article
USF launches 7 new broadband and OFC projects worth Rs 7.49 billion in 12 districts
Next article
Seafood exports to Vietnam reach $9 million in 2024
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.