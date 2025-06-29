Government reaffirms support for youth through PM’s programme

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering young people across Pakistan through support in education, employment, IT, entrepreneurship, sports, and entertainment.

He was speaking as chief guest at the “Connected Pakistan – 30 Under 30: Celebrating Pakistan’s Brightest Young Change Makers” event held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). According to a press release, the event brought together students, entrepreneurs, and tech industry leaders.

Rana Mashhood said the government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, is taking practical steps to equip youth with tools to transform their lives and contribute to the country’s development. He said Pakistan’s youth is actively taking initiatives and shaping the nation’s growth.

He also acknowledged ICCI’s role in promoting entrepreneurship and supporting startups, and praised its contribution to economic development. ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, in his welcome address, congratulated the 30 award recipients and said young people in Pakistan have the capacity to drive economic progress if provided with proper support.

Qureshi said the ICCI remains committed to helping young entrepreneurs and will continue to provide its platform for their growth and guidance.

During the event, shields and certificates were awarded to the 30 achievers by Rana Mashhood, the ICCI president, and CEOs of prominent IT companies.