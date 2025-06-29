International Labour Organization begins study to improve ship recycling safety in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has launched a diagnostic study of Pakistan’s ship recycling value chain to improve occupational safety, health standards, gender inclusion, and environmental practices in the sector.

The study is part of the ILO-International Maritime Organisation (IMO) project “Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling and Decent Work.”

The study will map key stakeholders, assess training needs, and identify policy gaps, especially following Pakistan’s ratification of the Hong Kong Convention (HKC) in December 2023. The HKC, adopted by the IMO in 2009, sets global standards for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships and requires vessels to carry an Inventory of Hazardous Materials.

Pakistan’s ship recycling industry, centred in Gadani, Balochistan, accounted for 16.6 percent of global ship recycling in 2022. While the sector remains important, it faces challenges such as outdated infrastructure, weak enforcement, and unsafe working conditions.

The ILO said the project will support the development of a national roadmap to enforce the HKC and improve labour conditions, particularly in health and safety.

The shipbreaking industry in Pakistan employs thousands of workers and generates around Rs12 billion annually. According to the ILO, improving regulatory oversight and eco-friendly practices is necessary for the sector’s long-term sustainability and to build international credibility.

The project also aims to unlock the economic potential of downstream industries that use salvaged materials from dismantled ships. These include metalworking, component fabrication, and recycled material processing.

Developing expertise in these areas could create jobs, promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and support the growth of a circular economy.

Pakistan is also preparing to ratify key ILO conventions on occupational safety and health (OSH) in 2025, which will support national reforms to protect workers and bring local practices in line with international standards. The ILO has previously issued OSH guidelines for shipbreaking under global labour frameworks.

To raise awareness, the ILO recently held a stakeholder workshop in Karachi on hazardous waste management and ship recycling. The event focused on the HKC, ILO’s Chemical and OSH conventions, and the legal framework for worker safety and environmental compliance.

Geir Thomas Tonstol, ILO Country Director for Pakistan, said the management of hazardous waste is both an environmental and labour rights issue. He said the project aims to strengthen safety standards and ensure decent working conditions across the sector.