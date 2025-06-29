Pakistan Airports Authority to hold live public hearing on June 30

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) will hold a live online public hearing on June 30 at 11:00 AM to address complaints related to airports across the country.

The PAA said in a statement on Sunday that the DG and his team will respond to grievances submitted by the public in real time.

The authority said that the session will be broadcast live on the authority’s official Facebook page, allowing people from across Pakistan to participate remotely. Citizens are encouraged to share their full name, contact number, the name of the airport, and a clear description of their complaint.

The authority also asked complainants to include supporting documents, if available, to help with timely action.

The event is part of efforts to increase transparency and strengthen accountability in airport-related services and facilities.