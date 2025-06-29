Seafood exports to Vietnam reach $9 million in 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan and Vietnam have agreed to expand cooperation in the Halal seafood industry as both sides aim to strengthen bilateral trade ties in the sector.

A meeting was held between Vietnam’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Pham Anh Tuan, officials from the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association, Pangasius fish importers, and the Director General of Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), Dr Mansoor Ali Wassan.

Dr Wassan said Pakistan’s seafood exports to Vietnam reached USD 9 million in 2024, showing a 20 percent increase from the previous year. He highlighted the country’s growing capacity in aquaculture and Halal-certified fish processing, stating that Pakistan could match or surpass Vietnam’s seafood exports to Pakistan with improvements in policy, trade, and infrastructure.

He said developing cold chain systems and improving Halal certification are key areas of focus. He proposed an annual seafood export target of USD 25 to 30 million over the next five years, calling it a realistic and strategic goal.

Ambassador Pham Anh Tuan called for stronger coordination between Vietnamese and Pakistani seafood stakeholders. He stressed the need for regulatory alignment and technical cooperation and confirmed that Vietnam would meet Halal standards for seafood exports to Pakistan.

Dr Wassan said Pakistan is ready to deepen cooperation and develop its fisheries and aquaculture sectors by learning from Vietnam’s experience. He noted that the Vietnamese model offers useful lessons in investment and growth.

Asim Abrar, an executive committee member of the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association, said Pakistan has exported raw seafood for more than 40 years and is now entering the value-added segment, including shrimp farming. He said Vietnam’s progress in this area has influenced Pakistan’s development strategy.