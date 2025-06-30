Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bolormaa Amgaabazar appointed new World Bank country director for Pakistan

Succeeds Najy Benhassine; brings over two decades of global development experience

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD — The World Bank has appointed Ms. Bolormaa Amgaabazar as its new Country Director for Pakistan, effective July 1, 2025, according to an official announcement released Monday. She will succeed Mr. Najy Benhassine in the role.

Amgaabazar, a national of Mongolia, brings more than 20 years of international development experience to the post. She joined the World Bank in 2004 and has since worked across multiple regions including East Asia and the Pacific, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. Her most recent assignments include managerial roles in the World Bank’s country offices in the Kyrgyz Republic, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste.

“I am delighted to be appointed the World Bank’s new Country Director for Pakistan,” said Amgaabazar in a statement. “The World Bank and Pakistan have a long-standing partnership that has benefited millions of people over generations. I look forward to deepening our engagement with the federal and provincial governments, local institutions, civil society, the private sector, development partners, and other stakeholders.”

Prior to her tenure at the World Bank, she worked in international development roles in Mongolia, Indonesia, and Timor-Leste.

Outlining her priorities, Amgaabazar stated that the World Bank would continue its support for Pakistan in addressing a range of pressing development challenges, including child stunting, learning poverty, climate vulnerability, and long-term energy sector sustainability.

Her appointment comes at a time when the World Bank and Pakistan have renewed their development cooperation under the newly launched $40 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for 2026–2035.

Tax exemptions granted to over 50 entities, including former president’s pension, Fauji Foundation, Army Welfare Trust
Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain between 3-4% for June 2025
