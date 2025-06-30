Eye on the sky: The race to connect Pakistan’s forgotten corners

Over the past decade, Pakistan’s digital connectivity landscape has undergone significant evolution, transitioning from scattered cell towers and patchy broadband to extensive, structured fiber networks and rapidly expanding 4G coverage. However, beneath this progress lies a stubborn paradox: while broadband technology has advanced, its access remains limited or inequitable in the country.

Tens of millions remain disconnected, particularly in rural and marginalized regions where the internet is more of a facade than an actual reality. The digital divide is a persistent fault line that is widening socioeconomic gaps among communities as economic opportunities, education, and services increasingly transition online.

Recently, a new development has emerged that could alter the trajectory of digital connectivity in the country. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Telco Integrators Pvt Ltd, and Kacific Broadband Satellites Group have signed a strategic partnership, one that aims to bring high-speed and reliable satellite broadband to the remotest corners of the country that is affordable for the masses. However, the question remains: can this alliance finally bridge the gap that fiber and terrestrial networks have struggled to cover?