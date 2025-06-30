Sign inSubscribe
Editor's picks

Eye on the sky: The race to connect Pakistan’s forgotten corners

As satellite internet ventures rise, a new alliance aims to bring Pakistan’s most disconnected regions online before the global competition arrives

Hamza Aurangzeb
Hamza Aurangzeb

Over the past decade, Pakistan’s digital connectivity landscape has undergone significant evolution, transitioning from scattered cell towers and patchy broadband to extensive, structured fiber networks and rapidly expanding 4G coverage. However, beneath this progress lies a stubborn paradox: while broadband technology has advanced, its access remains limited or inequitable in the country. 

Tens of millions remain disconnected, particularly in rural and marginalized regions where the internet is more of a facade than an actual reality. The digital divide is a persistent fault line that is widening socioeconomic gaps among communities as economic opportunities, education, and services increasingly transition online.

Recently, a new development has emerged that could alter the trajectory of digital connectivity in the country. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Telco Integrators Pvt Ltd, and Kacific Broadband Satellites Group have signed a strategic partnership, one that aims to bring high-speed and reliable satellite broadband to the remotest corners of the country that is affordable for the masses. However, the question remains: can this alliance finally bridge the gap that fiber and terrestrial networks have struggled to cover?

The answer isn’t a straightforward one, especially as the satellite internet race is bound to intensify in the country as SpaceX’s Starlink, known for its low-Earth-orbit constellation, is also eyeing Pakistan’s underserved markets. Although it has yet to clear regulatory hurdles or forge local ties, its eventual arrival could reshape the ecosystem altogether.

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. As a subscriber you will get full access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to The Wall Street Journal.

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber. As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, and an ad free reading experience.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, courtesy

    As a subscriber you will get access to exclusive paywalled content, an ad free reading experience.

     

Hamza Aurangzeb
Hamza Aurangzeb

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.