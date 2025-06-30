Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan elected to head UNIDO board for first time as Kamran Akhtar assumes presidency

Ambassador Kamran Akhtar to lead 53rd session of UN Industrial Development Board; Pakistan lauded for €350m project portfolio and pro-development diplomacy

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Ambassador Kamran Akhtar, has been unanimously elected as President of the 53rd session of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) — marking the first time Pakistan has held this prestigious position.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, it was noted that this election reflects the strong confidence of UNIDO member states in Pakistan’s commitment to the organization’s mission of inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

Congratulating Ambassador Akhtar on his election, the Director General of UNIDO commended Pakistan’s active engagement and constructive contributions to the organization’s work. In his address following the election, Ambassador Akhtar expressed gratitude to all UNIDO member countries for their trust and reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to advancing UNIDO’s role, particularly in supporting developing countries, Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Pakistan continues to maintain a robust diplomatic profile at all Vienna-based international organizations, with UNIDO being a key partner in the country’s industrial transformation. According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan currently has one of the largest operational portfolios with UNIDO, comprising a range of ongoing and upcoming projects worth over €350 million.

UNIDO’s support in Pakistan has spanned multiple sectors, including textiles, leather, fisheries, food safety, climate action, and renewable energy. Flagship initiatives such as PAIDAR and PAFAID have contributed significantly to poverty reduction, job creation, and the sustainable development of rural communities across the country.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is preparing to launch a new cycle of its Country Partnership Program with UNIDO later this year, alongside new projects in diverse sectors aimed at deepening industrial cooperation and strengthening sustainable growth.

Previous article
Ahsan Iqbal urges civil servants to drive governance reforms, backs $1tr economy vision under ‘URAAN Pakistan’
Next article
Lahore launches bottle-for-cash recycling drive to tackle plastic waste
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.