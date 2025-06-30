Pakistan elected to head UNIDO board for first time as Kamran Akhtar assumes presidency

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Ambassador Kamran Akhtar, has been unanimously elected as President of the 53rd session of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) — marking the first time Pakistan has held this prestigious position.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, it was noted that this election reflects the strong confidence of UNIDO member states in Pakistan’s commitment to the organization’s mission of inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

Congratulating Ambassador Akhtar on his election, the Director General of UNIDO commended Pakistan’s active engagement and constructive contributions to the organization’s work. In his address following the election, Ambassador Akhtar expressed gratitude to all UNIDO member countries for their trust and reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to advancing UNIDO’s role, particularly in supporting developing countries, Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Pakistan continues to maintain a robust diplomatic profile at all Vienna-based international organizations, with UNIDO being a key partner in the country’s industrial transformation. According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan currently has one of the largest operational portfolios with UNIDO, comprising a range of ongoing and upcoming projects worth over €350 million.

UNIDO’s support in Pakistan has spanned multiple sectors, including textiles, leather, fisheries, food safety, climate action, and renewable energy. Flagship initiatives such as PAIDAR and PAFAID have contributed significantly to poverty reduction, job creation, and the sustainable development of rural communities across the country.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is preparing to launch a new cycle of its Country Partnership Program with UNIDO later this year, alongside new projects in diverse sectors aimed at deepening industrial cooperation and strengthening sustainable growth.