Balochistan, Sindh and Centre unite to push Kachhi Canal project forward

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to working alongside the federal and Sindh administrations to ensure the successful implementation of the Kachhi Canal project, calling it a stepping stone toward an agricultural revolution in the region.

Bugti expressed these views during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Moin Wattoo. The session focused on finalizing the feasibility of Phases 2 and 3 of the Kachhi Canal project and addressing associated challenges. Senior leadership from Balochistan and Sindh, along with technical experts, participated in the meeting.

CM Bugti and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the session via video link, while Balochistan Irrigation Minister Mir Sadiq Umrani, Sindh Irrigation Minister from Jamshoro, and other relevant federal and provincial officials were present in person.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of potential mountain flood threats and environmental implications linked to the next phases of the canal’s development. During the discussions, CM Bugti proposed the creation of a committee of experts to resolve the remaining technical challenges—an idea that received unanimous approval.

It was agreed that a Joint Technical Working Group comprising experts from Balochistan, Sindh, and the federal government would be formed. This committee is tasked with submitting a detailed technical report along with actionable recommendations within three weeks to ensure the project is both flood-resilient and viable.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Bugti stated, “The Kachhi Canal project is the backbone of Balochistan’s economy, and with its completion, millions of acres of land will be irrigated.” He emphasized that the Balochistan government is keen to resolve all pending matters through consensus, ensuring that no stakeholder holds reservations.

He stressed the need for a sustainable, expert-led solution that safeguards not just Balochistan but also neighboring regions like Sindh from flood risks. “We are determined to implement this project jointly with the federal and Sindh governments to lay the foundation for an agricultural revolution in the region,” he concluded.