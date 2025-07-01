Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CDNS revises withholding tax rates for National Savings Schemes under new Finance Act

Tax rate for individuals not listed on Active Taxpayers List increased to 30% on profit and prize earnings from July 1, 2025

By News Desk
Saving money concept preset by Male hand putting money coin stack growing business. Arrange coins into heaps with hands, content about money.

As part of the Finance Act 2025, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced revised withholding tax rates for National Savings Schemes (NSS), effective July 1, 2025.

A notification issued by the CDNS, in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, outlines the changes. 

Under the new tax structure, the withholding tax on profit from debt for individuals not listed on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) will increase to 30%, up from the previous rate.

The revised tax rates under sections 151 and 156 of the Income Tax Ordinance are as follows: a 15% withholding tax for individuals appearing on the ATL, and a 30% tax for those not listed. 

These rates will apply to profit on debt and prize winnings from NSS and prize bonds.

Previous article
FBR sets minimum retail price for cement to ensure accurate sales tax payments
Next article
Govt seeks out-of-court settlement with Star Hydropower Project to avoid arbitration: report
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

New taxation measures to raise Rs339.5 billion come into effect today

These measures include higher withholding tax on profit on debt, taxation of domestic e-commerce, ban on transactions of ineligible persons and slight relief for salaried class

Govt abolishes electricity duty on bills, offers relief to consumers

FBR misses tax target for FY2024-25 by Rs1.2 trillion

New fiscal year begins with petrol price hike of Rs8.36/litre, diesel up by Rs10.39/litre

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.