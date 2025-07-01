CDNS revises withholding tax rates for National Savings Schemes under new Finance Act

As part of the Finance Act 2025, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced revised withholding tax rates for National Savings Schemes (NSS), effective July 1, 2025.

A notification issued by the CDNS, in accordance with the Tenth Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, outlines the changes.

Under the new tax structure, the withholding tax on profit from debt for individuals not listed on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) will increase to 30%, up from the previous rate.

The revised tax rates under sections 151 and 156 of the Income Tax Ordinance are as follows: a 15% withholding tax for individuals appearing on the ATL, and a 30% tax for those not listed.

These rates will apply to profit on debt and prize winnings from NSS and prize bonds.