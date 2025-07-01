Sign inSubscribe
FBR sets minimum retail price for cement to ensure accurate sales tax payments

Move aimed at preventing under-invoicing, with prices based on average rates in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad

By News Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set the minimum retail price (MRP) for cement in order to ensure accurate payment of sales tax starting July 2025.

The FBR issued Notification S.R.O. 1126 (1)/2025 on Monday, specifying that the minimum retail price will be determined based on the average prices of cement in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. 

This price will be calculated using the most recent data published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) for these cities, reduced by Rs 25 to facilitate sales tax calculations.

The notification supersedes the previous S.R.O. 746(1)/2025 issued in April 2025. The FBR aims to prevent under-invoicing by cement manufacturers, ensuring that sales tax payments are based on accurate prices.

 

News Desk

